Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate.

Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC.

She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek. Staff members tell Live 5 Green grew up in the Charleston area and lived there for 70 years where she raised her four children. She also has 14 grandchildren.

Green used to work for the Cake Lady and had two recipes named after her, according to staff members. She inspired “Sadie’s Bread Pudding” and “Sadie’s Choice Pound Cake.”

