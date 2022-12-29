PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain likely on the last day of 2022; temperatures continue to climb

Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend with rain likely for Saturday, New Year’s Eve.

  • Today: Dry, sunny and mild
  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times
  • Sunday: Dry and warm
  • Tuesday and Wednesday: More wet weather

Today will bring abundant sunshine across the region with a high temperature near 60 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s.

More clouds for Friday with high temperatures in the lower 60s. There remains only a slim chance of a shower in the daytime hours.

While not expecting a washout, rounds of rain will move in by Saturday morning, continuing through the afternoon and evening. Rain will be heavy at times with forecast totals close to an inch. High temperatures will stay warm near 60 degrees with breezy conditions.

Sunday, the first day of 2023, will start with clouds before a gradual clearing for the afternoon and a high temperature of 65 degrees. Dry weather will continue into Monday with rain chances increasing Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures for next week will stay unseasonably warm in the middle 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the warmth and sunshine!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

