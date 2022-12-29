Lincolnton man charged in multiple child sexual assaults

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincolnton man has been charged in connection with alleged child sexual assaults.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Lincolnton Police Department about an incident that happened in the county, according to deputies.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report about the same suspect in another case.

During an interview with the victim, who was a juvenile at the time, it was discovered that Douglas Lee Hale, 55, of McGinnis Avenue, Lincolnton was accused of grooming and molesting the victim in the past.

Over the course of four years between January 2010 and December 2014 the victim described sexual acts that occurred involving Hale, deputies said. The victim decided to speak up when he learned another victim had come forward and throughout the investigation, more victims were discovered.

With the help of the Gastonia Police and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Hale was arrested at his home on Dec. 28 without incident.

He was charged in Lincoln County with four felony counts of statutory sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child. He was taken before a magistrate and placed in under a $225,000 secured bond.

The investigation is continuing by all agencies and Detective Talbot is asking that if you or someone you know experienced similar incidents involving Hale, or anyone else, to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

