Kannapolis Police to honor memory of slain officer Roger Dale Carter

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Kannapolis Police Department will honor the memory of slain officer Roger Dale Carter.

On Saturday December 31, 2022 at 10:00 p.m., a brief ceremony will take place at the flag poles outside of City Hall & Police Headquarters, 401 Laureate Way in Kannapolis.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside to the Roger Dale Carter Briefing Room.

Officer Carter was shot and killed on January 31, 1993, after being dispatched to a house on Nance Street where a man had called the police claiming he wanted to turn himself in on outstanding warrants.

