PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Kannapolis Police to honor memory of slain officer Roger Dale Carter

Saturday marks 29 years since Officer Carter was killed
Roger Dale Carter died on December 31, 1993.
Roger Dale Carter died on December 31, 1993.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Kannapolis Police Department will honor the memory of slain officer Roger Dale Carter.

On Saturday December 31, 2022 at 10:00 p.m., a brief ceremony will take place at the flag poles outside of City Hall & Police Headquarters, 401 Laureate Way in Kannapolis.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside to the Roger Dale Carter Briefing Room.

Officer Carter was shot and killed on January 31, 1993, after being dispatched to a house on Nance Street where a man had called the police claiming he wanted to turn himself in on outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is Biltmore’s holiday centerpiece. Credit: The Biltmore Company
Extras needed for Hallmark Christmas movie filming at Biltmore
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
The Mezzanine at Freedom Apartments in Charlotte, NC
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

CMPD investigating three shootings in 12 hours
CMPD investigating three shootings in 12 hours
Holiday air travel woes continue with Southwest Airlines
Holiday air travel woes continue with Southwest Airlines
Michael Blackwell Jr. and Sheila Raynor
Deputies charge man for homicide by child abuse of 7-week-old baby
Animals at Tiger World in Rowan County, North Carolina benefit annually from recycled Christmas...
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free