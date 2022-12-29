Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are conducting a homicide investigation in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives are investigating on Jeff Adams Drive. That’s in the area of Interstate 85 and Statesville Avenue, and near the Charlotte Mobile Truck Repair.

No other details were immediately available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updated information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.