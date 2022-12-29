PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

Police are conducting a homicide investigation in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are conducting a homicide investigation in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives are investigating on Jeff Adams Drive. That’s in the area of Interstate 85 and Statesville Avenue, and near the Charlotte Mobile Truck Repair.

No other details were immediately available.

