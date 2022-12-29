PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Girlfriend of Gastonia man stabbed to death was kidnapped by suspect, report states

The woman said she jumped out of a moving car and flagged down police.
Kevin Ramon Mosby
Kevin Ramon Mosby(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - New details have been released in the Gastonia stabbing death of Donald Watts on Aug. 3.

According to a medical examiner’s report, Donald Christopher Watts had been in an altercation at his home off Belfast Drive in Gastonia with Kevin Ramon Mosby.

Watts had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watts’s girlfriend was allegedly kidnapped by Mosby after the stabbing. She reported to police that she jumped from a stolen vehicle several miles from the home.

The medical examiner’s report states she flagged down a Bessemer City police offer and reported the kidnapping and altercation.

Mosby was arrested Aug. 18 at a hotel in Bessemer City, according to police, and charged with first-degree murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gastonia man arrested after fatal stabbing on Belfast Drive

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is Biltmore’s holiday centerpiece. Credit: The Biltmore Company
Extras needed for Hallmark Christmas movie filming at Biltmore
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
The Mezzanine at Freedom Apartments in Charlotte, NC
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent

Latest News

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said the reward in both cases could total $30,000 since they...
Two summer homicides in eastern Rowan Co. believed to be connected, authorities say
A Belmont man was killed in a car crash in Seven Devils Wednesday morning.
Watauga Co. crash kills Belmont man
Health experts are still stressing that the best way to stay safe from COVID-19 is to get...
COVID-19 cases rising in Mecklenburg Co. amid holiday gatherings, travel
Investigators are on Jeff Adams Drive in north Charlotte following a deadly shooting.
Man shot, killed near Jeff Adams Drive in north Charlotte