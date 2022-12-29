Girlfriend of Gastonia man stabbed to death was kidnapped by suspect, report states

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - New details have been released in the Gastonia stabbing death of Donald Watts on Aug. 3.

According to a medical examiner’s report, Donald Christopher Watts had been in an altercation at his home off Belfast Drive in Gastonia with Kevin Ramon Mosby.

Watts had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watts’s girlfriend was allegedly kidnapped by Mosby after the stabbing. She reported to police that she jumped from a stolen vehicle several miles from the home.

The medical examiner’s report states she flagged down a Bessemer City police offer and reported the kidnapping and altercation.

Mosby was arrested Aug. 18 at a hotel in Bessemer City, according to police, and charged with first-degree murder.

