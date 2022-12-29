PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Disney’s latest project spotlights Stan Lee

By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is honoring the Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee with their newest project.

On Wednesday, Disney+ announced plans to release an original documentary about Lee’s life.

The announcement came on what would have been Lee’s 100th birthday.

A 25-second video also teased the 2023 release of the film.

The iconic comic book writer co-created some of Marvel’s most popular superhero characters and teams, including Spider-Man, The Avengers and X-Men.

Lee went on to appear in the comics himself and make cameos in Marvel Studios films.

He died in 2018 at the age of 95.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is Biltmore’s holiday centerpiece. Credit: The Biltmore Company
Extras needed for Hallmark Christmas movie filming at Biltmore
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
The Mezzanine at Freedom Apartments in Charlotte, NC
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent

Latest News

Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
5-week-old chimp died from head trauma, Kansas zoo says
Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an...
Waffle House employee fights off intruders with his own gun, police say
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary...
Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died