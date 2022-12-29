PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Couple charged in death of 7-week-old baby, police say

The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A couple in South Carolina is facing charges following the death of a 7-week-old infant on Monday, according to police.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call from an apartment complex reporting a baby in possible cardiac arrest.

Responders said they found the baby boy, Theodore “Theo” Sage Raynor, unresponsive. WHNS reports he was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Authorities conducted an autopsy Wednesday which revealed Theo had died from blunt-force head trauma. The coroner said his death was classified as a homicide.

An incident report said Theo’s parents told investigators he was fine when they laid him down to sleep, but was later found unresponsive.

When a search warrant was conducted, deputies said they found cocaine and MDMA in the home of the couple.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested Michael Blackwell Jr. and Sheila Raynor, who were both charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic and possession of a controlled substance.

The bonds for both were set at $55,000.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is Biltmore’s holiday centerpiece. Credit: The Biltmore Company
Extras needed for Hallmark Christmas movie filming at Biltmore
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
The Mezzanine at Freedom Apartments in Charlotte, NC
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent

Latest News

London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles,...
Family files missing persons report for rapper Theophilus London
Questions remain after a shooting outside a church in Thornton, Colorado, on Christmas morning....
Police: Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
Polygamous leader pleads not guilty amid FBI investigation
Police in Indiana say Tony Dunn has been arrested for beating a woman in the snow and hurting a...
Police: Man beats woman holding baby because he didn’t like her appearance