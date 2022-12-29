Death investigation underway after body found near Charlotte train tracks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation about half a mile away from the Bank of America Stadium.

Officers announced the investigation Thursday afternoon after an adult woman was found dead near the train tracks off West Summit Avenue.

@CMPD conducting a death investigation on West Summit Ave. pic.twitter.com/76JFGyOa5Z — Cam Man Ron Lee (@WBTVCamMan) December 29, 2022

Officers say the area isn’t well-known to the transient population. A worker with Norfolk Southern spotted the body and called for a welfare check, police said.

This is an active investigation.

