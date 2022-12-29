PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Death investigation underway after body found near Charlotte train tracks

The incident happened off West Summit Avenue.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a death that appears to have taken place by railroad tracks off West Summit Avenue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation about half a mile away from the Bank of America Stadium.

Officers announced the investigation Thursday afternoon after an adult woman was found dead near the train tracks off West Summit Avenue.

Officers say the area isn’t well-known to the transient population. A worker with Norfolk Southern spotted the body and called for a welfare check, police said.

This is an active investigation.

