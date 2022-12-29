Death investigation underway after body found near Charlotte train tracks
The incident happened off West Summit Avenue.
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are conducting a death investigation about half a mile away from the Bank of America Stadium.
Officers announced the investigation Thursday afternoon after an adult woman was found dead near the train tracks off West Summit Avenue.
Officers say the area isn’t well-known to the transient population. A worker with Norfolk Southern spotted the body and called for a welfare check, police said.
This is an active investigation.
