PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

5-week-old chimp died from head trauma, Kansas zoo says

Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick...
Kucheza, the chimpanzee, was born via c-section on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sedgwick County Zoo.(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By Lily Wu, KWCH Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Officials at a Kansas zoo said a 5-week-old chimpanzee named Kucheza died from head trauma last week.

The Sedgwick County Zoo said the baby chimp died on Thursday, Dec. 22.

According to KWCH, zookeepers arrived Thursday morning to find Kucheza dead and cradled in his mother’s arms. The zoo said the death was sudden and left everyone heartbroken.

“In his few short weeks of life, Kucheza brought joy and light to so many, and sparked an opportunity to educate the world about chimpanzees, the dangers they face in the wild, and most importantly - why we should care,” the zoo said in a statement.

The mother, Mahale, wasn’t ready to part from the baby at the time, but zookeepers were eventually able to conduct an autopsy on the baby chimp, where they determined he had died from head trauma.

Despite the suddenness of his death, the zoo said Wednesday that it did not believe Kucheza died from an intentional attack by a family member and that his death was purely accidental based on “the family social dynamics and what we know of each individual chimp.”

The zoo said Kucheza was born via C-section in November after Mahale fell into distress.

The zoo said its last successful birth of a chimpanzee was in 2010 when mother Audra gave birth to baby Mabusu. Audra died last year at the age of 51, and Mabusu is 12 years old and doing well, the zoo said.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is Biltmore’s holiday centerpiece. Credit: The Biltmore Company
Extras needed for Hallmark Christmas movie filming at Biltmore
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
The Mezzanine at Freedom Apartments in Charlotte, NC
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

A woman in New York was rescued by two young men during a blizzard.
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historical blizzard
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed...
Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico
A woman in New York was rescued by two young men during a blizzard.
2 men rescue disabled woman from apartment complex during historical blizzard
FILE - Rep.-elect George Santos, R-New York, speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Time of triumph for GOP turns into ‘distraction’ with Santos
Morgan Laine Ransom, 3, died unexpectedly from the flu less than one month before her fourth...
‘Brightest soul’: 3-year-old dies from flu, family says