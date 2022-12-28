PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
‘Ultimate student-athlete’: Livingstone College basketball player killed in car accident

Eric Henderson was a sophomore at the school and a freshman on the basketball team. The car accident took place Monday
Eric Henderson
Eric Henderson(Livingstone College)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says.

Eric Henderson was a sophomore at the school and a freshman forward on the basketball team. The car accident took place Monday.

Henderson was a native of Virginia Beach, VA., and was a student-athlete and honor’s student who lived in the Honor’s Residence Hall.

“He wanted to be at Livingstone College. He took pride in being a Blue Bear,” said James Stinson, Livingstone men’s basketball head coach. “He was willing to sacrifice to make sure everyone else was okay. He was the ultimate student-athlete.”

Henderson was also the great-nephew of Livginstone’s faculty assembly president, the Rev. Dr. Johnnie P. Henderson.

“Our thoughts of comfort and peace during this difficult time is extended to Eric’s family, friends, teammates and college family,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “I understand Eric was well-mannered, a hard worker and always smiling and upbeat. May the memory of who he was brings some comfort to those who loved and knew him.”

The men’s basketball team is expected back on campus on Wednesday.

