PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Three Rivers Land Trust permanently protects 54 acres in Stanly County

The rural character of this area is a trademark of western Stanly County
The rural character of this area is a trademark of western Stanly County(Three Rivers Land Trust)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Located near Finger in Stanly County, NC are 54 scenic acres of hardwood forests and agricultural fields, now permanently conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT).

According to a press release, this particular property has frontage on Finger Road, and is in close proximity to two previously conserved properties. This project is another example of TRLT’s commitment to saving family farms. This project also aids in protecting water quality in the region, as a tributary of Big Bear Creek runs through the property.

The rural character of this area is a trademark of western Stanly County. “Nearby communities are experiencing a lot of growth, but urban growth is a direct contributor to farmland loss in the area. Unfortunately, farmland loss is becoming more and more prevalent in our 15-county region, which is why we are working to conserve local farmland while we still can. Protecting farmland now is a must if we hope to ensure agriculture has a prominent place in our region and local economy,” states Travis Morehead, TRLT Executive Director.

Three Rivers Land Trust works directly with landowners to accomplish their conservation goals, and each project is unique. This particular project was a donated easement by the landowner who wanted to see their property permanently protected. “We are incredibly thankful to work with landowners that see the importance in conserving their land, especially farmland. We are losing farmland at an alarming rate, and with projects like this, we can ensure that spaces for agriculture will be around for generations to come. Not only does protecting farmland help sustain our state’s agricultural economy, but it also helps maintain the rural character of North Carolina,” states TRLT Land Protection Specialist Emily Callicutt.

Special thanks to the anonymous landowner for donating this easement.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is Biltmore’s holiday centerpiece. Credit: The Biltmore Company
Extras needed for Hallmark Christmas movie filming at Biltmore
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
The Mezzanine at Freedom Apartments in Charlotte, NC
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a traffic fatality in west Charlotte Tuesday...
Car chase ends with one person dead in west Charlotte

Latest News

Trevor Bryan Fowler is a registered sex offender due to a conviction in Randolph County in 2006...
Registered sex offender in China Grove faces new charge
If you’ve got broken pipes after the freezing weather, it could be a while before a plumber can...
Protecting your home from water damage from burst pipes
Reps. Jason Saine and Jon Hardister have requested that Gov. Roy Cooper ban TikTok from all...
N.C. House representatives request Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok from government devices
RPL South Children’s Associate and Cards for a Cause coordinator Tammie Foster celebrates the...
Rowan Public Library’s “Cards for a Cause” 2022 a success