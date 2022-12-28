Sunny and dry through the week’s end, First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunny and pleasant through the next few days with rain returning Saturday, New Year’s Eve.

Today: Cool and sunny

Into the Weekend: Warming trend

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times

Lots of sunshine in the forecast for today with high temperatures near average in the middle 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to near 30 degrees - our last freezing morning expected for the rest of the year!

The more ideal winter weather is on the way ... pic.twitter.com/tJqp1nWRb2 — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) December 28, 2022

Thursday will feature more sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s. Low temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Friday’s weather will have more clouds with high temperatures near 60 degrees.

Periods of rain will start Saturday morning continuing through the afternoon and evening. Rain will be heavy at times with forecast totals close to 1′'. High temperatures will stay warm near 60 degrees with breezy conditions.

Sunday will start with clouds with a gradual clearing for the afternoon with a high temperature of 65 degrees. The temperature outlook for the first week of January looks to stay warm!

Enjoy the pleasant weather!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

