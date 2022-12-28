SCDMV offices hit red light in network outage, online transactions unaffected

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it cannot currently process any transactions.

The agency said on its Facebook page it is experiencing a “statewide network outage.”

Agency spokesperson Maranda Williams said they do not yet know what caused the outage or have a timeline on how soon the outage will be restored

The state’s Department of Administration has been experiencing an ourage since early Wednesday morning. That agency is actively troubleshooting the issue. The same outage is affecting several state agencies, Williams said.

SCDMV Headquarters and SCDMV online transactions are unaffected, and we encourage customers to see if their transaction can by accomplished online by visiting www.scdmvonline.com

The state’s Department of Administration is working with its vendors to remedy the situation and SCDMV will reopen all branch offices for customer transactions as soon as connectivity is restored, Williams said.

SCDMV offices just reopened Monday following a holiday break.

There was no immediate estimate available on when the outage was expected to be resolved.

