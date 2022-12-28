Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville.

The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood.

Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

The fire has since been put under control, although firefighters are continuing to search for any lingering hotspots.

Officials have not yet released a cause of the fire.

