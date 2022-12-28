PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Second arrest made in northeast Charlotte homicide

Police say the suspect turned themselves in.
Josiah Evans-Bailey
Josiah Evans-Bailey(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in the University City area on Dec. 14, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road. Officers arrived to find David Lavell Manning dead on the side of the road.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD: One killed in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway]

That same day, officers found Jeremiah Cunningham at an area hospital. He was arrested without incident.

Jeremiah Cunningham
Jeremiah Cunningham(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

A second suspect, Josiah Evans-Bailey, turned himself in on Dec. 22, according to police.

Both men were charged with murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Carter is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

