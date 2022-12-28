Second arrest made in northeast Charlotte homicide
Police say the suspect turned themselves in.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in the University City area on Dec. 14, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.
The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road. Officers arrived to find David Lavell Manning dead on the side of the road.
That same day, officers found Jeremiah Cunningham at an area hospital. He was arrested without incident.
A second suspect, Josiah Evans-Bailey, turned himself in on Dec. 22, according to police.
Both men were charged with murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Carter is the lead detective assigned to this case.
The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
