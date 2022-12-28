Rowan Public Library’s “Cards for a Cause” 2022 a success

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Public Library’s annual “Cards for a Cause” campaign recently wrapped up for the season with a new record total of cards collected — 5,260! Tammie Foster, an RPL Children’s Associate at RPL South, has coordinated the campaign for a few years now. She reports that the 2022 finally tally of completed cards for active service members and veterans was an all-time high for the program.

Starting each fall, Rowan Public Library’s “Cards for a Cause” campaign gathers holiday cards to deliver to service members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Since the program began in 2015, it has become a fixture of RPL’s holiday programming, and participation has grown steadily, with 4,521 cards distributed last year. The campaign encourages library customers of all ages to complete cards for veterans and service members. The cards represent a wide variety of winter holidays, such as Hannukah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and more.

During the program’s 2022 season, patrons had multiple participation options. Each RPL branch – RPL Headquarters (Salisbury), RPL East (Rockwell), RPL South (China Grove), and RPL West (Cleveland) – had at least one station set up for on-site completion and submission. In addition, the Salisbury, China Grove, and Rockwell YMCAs each hosted RPL “Cards for a Cause” stations through December 16.

While the library provided free card-making and decorating supplies at each location, many participants opted to bring or make their own cards. “It’s always heartwarming to see the care that so many put into preparing their stacks of cards. This year, we had 1,002 cards completed by the National Honor Society at A.L. Brown High School alone. All made it into the hands of service members and veterans,” Foster explained. “Our communities have been so awesome to contribute to this campaign and it impresses me every year, the number of cards that come in.”

All participants were able to specify where their cards were delivered: to current service members in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard, or to veterans at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center. There were different submission deadlines during the campaign to accommodate both international and Stateside deliveries. Participants could return their cards by the predetermined deadlines if they wanted them delivered to specific groups of veterans or the Armed Forces. However, if participants wanted their cards delivered to anyone needing the holiday cheer, all cards could be returned anytime during the

campaign’s active dates, and library staff ensured that Foster received all cards with plenty of time for delivery.

Foster welcomes any community support for the program. To learn more about “Cards for a Cause” or to arrange a donation of holiday cards or card-making supplies for the 2023 campaign, contact Tammie Foster at Tammie.Foster@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-7728.

