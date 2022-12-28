PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Registered sex offender in China Grove faces new charge

Trevor Bryan Fowler is a registered sex offender due to a conviction in Randolph County in 2006 for possessing child pornography on a computer.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted sex offender in Rowan County is facing new charges and is back in jail after deputies say he failed to register his status as a sex offender.

Trevor Bryan Fowler, 51, was charged on Wednesday in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue in China Grove. Bond was set at $35,000.

Fowler is due in court on the new charge on Thursday.

Fowler was charged in late August by China Grove Police with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. According to the report, Fowler assaulted a victim with a butcher knife and stated he was going to kill them.

Fowler is a registered sex offender due to a conviction in Randolph County in 2006 for possessing child pornography on a computer.

