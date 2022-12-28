Protecting your home from water damage from burst pipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve got broken pipes after the freezing weather, it could be a while before a plumber can get out to your home to fix them. WBTV called around, and there wasn’t a single plumber available to take our call because it’s all hands on deck at the moment.

And it’s not just homeowners in need. Scroll through social media and you’ll see Charlotte Water tweeting up a storm. They’re forced to shut down water in multiple neighborhoods as they attempt to repair busted and leaking pipes.

Meaning even if homeowners protected their pipes, they’re still feeling the hurt.

“It takes them a long time for them to fix it, you have to call numerous times, the neighbors call, and kind of have to get on their nerves,” Homeowner Rodney Chambers said.

Also Read: Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days

Chambers thought he wouldn’t have to worry about access to water when he made it through the storm in the clear.

“I have a generator so we just come together, we just come together,” Chambers said.

He did lose power after this tree fell, but he has a backup generator that kept the lights on.

For homeowners not as lucky as Chambers when it comes to the pipes there are a few things you can do to protect your homes.

Craig Anderson is the general manager of BlackHawk Hardwear. He says you can put a bucket under a drip but the tool you really want is a street key. For under 30 dollars a street key will save you heartache and money.

Just locate the main water shut-off for your home, typically in your yard or by the road, take off the lid, and use this key to twist the water valve off.

Anderson said unfortunately a lot of homeowners don’t know about this tool till it’s too late.

“It’s mainly after unfortunately when they’ve already had the problem that they come in looking. You should always have something on hand. I’m a firm believer of be prepared,” Anderson said.

It’s also important to remember, even if your water is shut off, your pipes have burst or they are completely frozen through, you’re going to want to make sure you still barely leave that tap on so it flushes out any water that’s left over in the system

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.