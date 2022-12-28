PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One person injured after car crashes into Plaza Midwood apartment

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into an apartment in Plaza Midwood on Wednesday afternoon.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into the side of the Peppertree Apartments on Central Avenue around 1 p.m., Medic says.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the accident. No other details have been released.

