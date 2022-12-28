PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man charged after throwing fire pit at another man, police say

Micah Johnson, 35, was charged with felonious assault after allegedly throwing a fire pit at...
Micah Johnson, 35, was charged with felonious assault after allegedly throwing a fire pit at someone.(Cincinnati Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man is facing an assault charge after he threw a 44-pound ceramic fire pit at another man, injuring him, according to court documents.

Police were called to Mt. Adams Bar & Grill in Cincinnati on Dec. 20 for reports of a man being struck in the head with a fire pit.

According to court documents, the victim told police that 35-year-old Micah Johnson “asked him what his problem was,” and the victim responded that he didn’t have a problem.

Johnson then punched the victim and caused him to fall to the ground, then threw the fire pit at him, court documents say.

The victim received five staples to his head after the attack.

It’s unclear if Johnson and the victim knew each other.

Court records show Johnson’s bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

