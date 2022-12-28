PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard

The 22-year-old Taylor, family says, was killed in the blizzard that rocked the Buffalo area Christmas weekend.
Family members say 22-year-old Anndel Taylor died in the Buffalo, New York, snowstorm.
Family members say 22-year-old Anndel Taylor died in the Buffalo, New York, snowstorm.(Family photo)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the state of New York continues to deal with the historic blizzard, a Charlotte family knows firsthand the pain this storm has caused.

“It’s been tough. I have more hard mornings than any other time,” said Tomeshia Brown. “When I wake up in the morning, that’s the first thing on my mind. It’s been hard to leave the house for me.”

Brown is talking about her sister Anndel Taylor.

The 22-year-old Taylor, family says, was killed in the blizzard that rocked the Buffalo area Christmas weekend.

Taylor’s family says she was leaving work Friday when she got stuck in the snow.

Also Read: 91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe outside on Christmas, officials say

“As the day was going with just texting back and forth, like, are you okay, what’s going on now? Do you have heat. And that’s just how it started,” said Brown.

Brown says Taylor was texting updates throughout the evening.

“She called the police. They said they were on their way. I think about four hours had passed and I’m like, they still haven’t came yet and she’s like, ‘No, but I’m on hold with them,’ but she was on hold for about 22 minutes. At that time, I think it was like eight that night by that time” Brown said.

In one of the messages, Taylor sent her family a video that showed the snow piling up around her car. Her plan, they say, was to wait out the storm and then walk home.

Hours later, Taylor was found dead inside the car.

“The snow covered the exhaust pipe, and carbon monoxide is what killed her. That’s what we think,” Brown said.

They also believe local authorities did not do enough to save the West Mecklenburg High School graduate. As of Tuesday night, they also tell WBTV they have not been contacted by authorities in New York.

Tomeshia Brown, joined by her sister Shawnequa Brown and mother Wanda Brown, say Anndel was loving and giving person.

“She went to college for business so she can come back and help us grow our business,” the sisters said.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is Biltmore’s holiday centerpiece. Credit: The Biltmore Company
Extras needed for Hallmark Christmas movie filming at Biltmore
A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve.
Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Head-on crash kills 1 in Burke Co. on Christmas day
The fire damaged a home on Dove Meadow Lane.
Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents
Westmill Lane Fire
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire

Latest News

Eric Henderson
‘Ultimate student-athlete’: Livingstone College basketball player killed in car accident
The Mezzanine at Freedom Apartments in Charlotte, NC
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
crime scene tape generic
2 juveniles arrested after leading CMPD officers on chase in west Charlotte
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent