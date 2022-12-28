Fire Marshal: Man killed in Taylorsville housefire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 74-year-old is dead after a fire broke out at his home in Taylorsville.

The fire was reported around 11:27 a.m. Dec. 26 at a house off River Shoals Ridge Drive. When firefighters got on scene, the house was fully involved.

Multiple fire departments and the Fire Marshal were called to respond.

Crews found Victoriano Aguirre Jimenez had died in the fire.

The cause is undetermined and the case is under investigation by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation, and the Alexander County Fire Marshal.

