Clear skies with warmer temps until First Alert Weather Day on New Year’s Eve

Sunny and pleasant through the next few days with rain returning Saturday, New Year’s Eve.
By Mark Johnson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking Ahead, we still have New Year’s Eve as a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of showers on Saturday.

Shower activity will start taper off from west to east Saturday night, but there still will be showers possible for evening events.

Overnight – Mostly clear, but not as cold with lows in the upper 20s

Thursday –Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Friday- Increasing clouds, but still mild with highs near 60.

Weather Synopsis

With today’s sunshine, this afternoon was the warmest in over two weeks! The last time we were warmer than today was December 12th. High pressure will control our weather and will keep us dry until a low pressure and frontal system approaches our area Friday night into Saturday. The front moves through Saturday night. Behind it, drier weather moves in for the first couple of days of 2023.

It will be another cold night, but not as cold as last night. Lows will be in the upper 20s tonight. The warming trend will continue as we approach the new year. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Clouds will increase during the afternoon on Friday and the chance for showers return Friday night. Showers will be likely during the day on Saturday and will linger into at least the evening hours Saturday night. Highs will remain near 60 for both Friday and Saturday.

We will dry out for New Year’s Day through Monday. With sunshine on Sunday, highs will climb into the middle 60s. They will stay in that range, or possibly even warmer, for the first week of the new year. Another system will bring the chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on Tuesday. The middle of next week looks to be unsettled with showers possible.

Mark Johnson

WBTV Freelance Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

