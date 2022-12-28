Charlotte-Douglas travelers frustrated with thousands of canceled Southwest Airlines flights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anger and frustration are palpable at airports across the country with travelers trying to go anywhere on Southwest Airlines.

This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes.

In comparison Delta, United, American and JetBlue airlines had less than 200 cancellations combined yesterday.

Southwest Airlines says it plans to run on a reduced schedule, meaning only 1/3 of flights will take off over the next few days. It’s leaving many stranded and others searching for bags that made it to their destination without them.

Duane and Katherine Joyce Sprowl are just two of the thousands left scrambling to get to and from holiday destinations.

They planned to leave the Queen City for Chicago to visit their grandkids last Thursday, but their flight was canceled the night before

“I came up here, rebooked a flight and that flight got canceled,” Duane said. “Then I came up a third time because that flight had us going to arrive in Chicago basically on Christmas Day and that was not going to work.”

Duane says they needed more time with their grandkids, and luckily they arrived in Chicago just a day later than planned. But the trip back to Charlotte is where things got messy.

“We were supposed to have a direct flight, but that flight got canceled,” Duane added. “We went to the airport we were told all the flights got canceled. When we got there they told us that all flights on Southwest were canceled until January first.”

The couple booked Jan. 1 tickets but were able to remain on standby, which is how they got on a flight home Wednesday morning/

After several calls to customer service, an Uber to the airport at 2 am, and a connection in Nashville

“It was just frustrating knowing that we had planned this trip well over six months ago,” Katherine said. “I mean we had our tickets for a long time.”

The Sprowls say the light at the end of the tunnel is they had no trouble finding their bags… unlike so many other Southwest customers…

This is just one of many corners of baggage claim at Charlotte Douglas.

“I can’t find my bags,” traveler Clara Ruggieri said. “It’s put me behind a little bit so I’m a little irritated.”

Southwest created the link southwest.com/traveldisruption to help customers track down missing bags and rebook flights over the next few days.

But still, several travelers tell me they feel left in the dark about cancellations, delays, and where their bags may be.

“There was nobody here to ask a question to about like hey so was there a miscommunication, did something get updated, where do I need to walk,” Ruggieri said. “So I kind of have to figure it out myself. Shouldn’t have to happen. I feel like I pay enough money to have people here to help.”

A spokesperson with Charlotte Douglas International Airport says unclaimed bags are not the responsibility of the airport, but rather the airline. Southwest recommends using its new app to track down your luggage.

