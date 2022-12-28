PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

Several of the arrests were by the Buffalo Police Department’s anti-looting detail. (BUFFALO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm.

Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail.

On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed Erie County, New York. At least 31 people have died in the area.

Officials are still working to restore power and clear roads days after the height of the storm.

There is still an active driving ban in Buffalo and an advisory in the rest of Erie County.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city's "working to arrest as many of these looters as we possibly can." (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is Biltmore’s holiday centerpiece. Credit: The Biltmore Company
Extras needed for Hallmark Christmas movie filming at Biltmore
A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve.
Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Head-on crash kills 1 in Burke Co. on Christmas day
The fire damaged a home on Dove Meadow Lane.
Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents
Westmill Lane Fire
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire

Latest News

Family members say 22-year-old Anndel Taylor died in the Buffalo, New York, snowstorm.
‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard
A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
Supreme Court ruling that effectively extends Title 42 puts migrants waiting at the border in a...
Migrants on standby as SCOTUS keeps Title 42 in place
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city's "working to arrest as many of these looters as we...
Buffalo's mayor condemns looting during storm