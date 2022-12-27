Warming trend increases throughout week before First Alert on New Year’s Eve for rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Looking Ahead, New Year’s Eve, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday due to the threat of showers impacting New Year’s Eve events/plans.

Overnight – Mostly clear and cold with lows in the lower to middle 20s

Wednesday –Sunny and milder with highs in the lower 50s.

Thursday- Mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Weather Synopsis

Overnight we will have clear skies and light winds, setting us up for another very cold night. High pressure will control our region’s weatger through Friday. This will result in dry conditions and a warming trend developing. Highs will warm to near 60 for Friday and Saturday.

A low-pressure system will approach from the west on Friday increasing our clouds during the day and will bring rain chances for the end of the year.

Showers will develop on Friday night and will last into Saturday evening. A front will move through the area on Saturday night and behind it, we will dry out for New Year’s Day through Monday.

With drier conditions and more sunshine, highs Sunday will climb into the middle 60s. Another system will bring the chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Mark Johnson

WBTV Freelance Meteorologist

