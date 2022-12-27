Car chase ends with one person dead in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a traffic fatality in west Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Officers say they were alerted of a License Plate Reader hit around 8:30 a.m. for a car associated with an armed robbery from the night before.

A chase ensued after the driver did not stop for a traffic stop. They say the stop was initiated because the car was associated “with a crime dangerous to life.”

Officers say the car crashed along West Boulevard between Clanton Road after stop sticks were deployed.

The area is closed at this time.

A passenger was taken to an area hospital. Officers say an occupant of the car was pronounced dead, but did not confirm whether this was a driver or possibly another passenger.

