Sunshine, dry weather sticking around before rain moves in this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warming trend continues this week with unseasonably warm conditions starting Friday with rain returning New Year’s Eve.

• Today: AM Clouds/PM Sun

• Through the Week: Temperatures climbing

• First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Showers

Today will feature lots of sunshine and dry weather with high temperatures in the middle 40s. Overnight lows will fall below freezing in the middle 20s.

It’ll be warmer for Wednesday with afternoon highs in the lower 50s with even warmer temperatures for Thursday.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures unseasonably warm in the lower 60s. Most of Friday will be dry with rain chances increasing overnight into Saturday.

The warm up has begun! It's still below freezing in the 20s and 30s this morning, but warmer days are upon us.



Tracking 60° days starting Friday on @WBTV_News this morning! pic.twitter.com/DJ4Zqzo4SO — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) December 27, 2022

Scattered showers are expected Saturday morning through most of the day. High temperatures will stay warm near 60°. Drier for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 65°. The temperature outlook for the first week of January looks to stay warm!

Warmer days ahead!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

