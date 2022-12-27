PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sunshine, dry weather sticking around before rain moves in this weekend

Saturday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
Saturday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warming trend continues this week with unseasonably warm conditions starting Friday with rain returning New Year’s Eve.

•     Today: AM Clouds/PM Sun

•     Through the Week: Temperatures climbing

•     First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Showers

Today will feature lots of sunshine and dry weather with high temperatures in the middle 40s. Overnight lows will fall below freezing in the middle 20s.

It’ll be warmer for Wednesday with afternoon highs in the lower 50s with even warmer temperatures for Thursday.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures unseasonably warm in the lower 60s. Most of Friday will be dry with rain chances increasing overnight into Saturday.

Scattered showers are expected Saturday morning through most of the day. High temperatures will stay warm near 60°. Drier for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 65°. The temperature outlook for the first week of January looks to stay warm!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Warmer days ahead!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve.
Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Head-on crash kills 1 in Burke Co. on Christmas day
Westmill Lane Fire
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve
The fire damaged a home on Dove Meadow Lane.
Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents

Latest News

Sunshine, dry weather sticking around before rain moves in this weekend
Warming trend throughout week before First Alert on New Year’s Eve
Warming trend throughout week before First Alert on New Year’s Eve
Temps and rain chances ahead
Warming trend throughout week before First Alert on New Year’s Eve
One more day of frigid cold before warming trend starts
One more day of frigid cold before warming trend starts