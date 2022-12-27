Huntersville Police searching for missing 62-year-old man

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Huntersville Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police say Willie Boyce, 62, was reported missing on Dec. 26. He was last seen leaving 111 S. Church Street on foot.

Boyce was caught on video around 1:18 p.m. on Gilead Road near Old Statesville Road. He is known to frequent Cashion’s Quik Stop in downtown Huntersville, and Dee Hill Apartments.

Huntersville PD is going door-to-door in Deer Hill and checking all greenways in the area where he was last seen.

If you see Boyce, please call 911.

