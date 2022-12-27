PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Huntersville Police safely locate missing 62-year-old man

Police say Willie Boyce, 62, was reported missing on Dec. 26. He was last seen leaving 111 S. Church Street on foot.(Huntersville PD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Huntersville Police Department has located a man who had been missing since Monday.

Police say Willie Boyce, 62, was reported missing on Dec. 26. He was last seen leaving 111 S. Church Street on foot.

Boyce was found safe and is receiving medical attention.

“Thank you to our community for sharing potential leads and thank you to all who helped get the word out,” the Huntersville PD said.

Also Read: Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent

