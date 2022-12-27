PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Extras needed for Hallmark Christmas movie filming at Biltmore

Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A casting company has an open call for extras for a Christmas movie filming in January at Biltmore Estate.

Hallmark Channel announced plans to shoot “Countdown to Christmas” at the historic mansion beginning Jan. 9. The movie, which incorporates Biltmore’s mansion into the story, will air in November 2023.

The Casting Office, Inc. is casting Asheville area locals as background performers in the film. The company has handled casting for major films like Forrest Gump, Dallas Buyers Club, and Venom.

No experience is needed, but you must submit an application to be considered. Click here to apply to be a film extra.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve.
Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Head-on crash kills 1 in Burke Co. on Christmas day
Westmill Lane Fire
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire
The fire damaged a home on Dove Meadow Lane.
Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Richard “Rick” Louis French, County Manager in Alexander County, died Dec. 24
Longtime Alexander Co. County Manager has died at age 70
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intercoastal Waterway
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intracoastal Waterway
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a traffic fatality in west Charlotte Tuesday...
Car chase ends with one person dead in west Charlotte
Flight troubles continue across the country
Winter Storm Elliot still causing flight delays, cancellations