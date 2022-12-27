Egg prices jumped nearly 50% in 2022, data shows

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - While several grocery store items became more expensive this past year, nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the price of eggs jumped 49 percent in 2022 through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings.

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.

Rising feed and energy costs for producers, as well as high demand, also factored into the price increase.

Experts think the peak has passed, but consumers should expect to pay more for eggs until the conditions improve.

