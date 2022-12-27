PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intracoastal Waterway

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Rescue crews reunited a lost and scared dog with its owner Monday night after it became trapped on the Grand Strand Airport embankment.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said just after 5:30 p.m., B-Battalion’s Squad 3 and Battalion 1 were requested for an animal rescue called in by Strand Tower at the Grand Strand Airport.

A dog became stuck down an embankment on airport property bordering the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW).

Personnel made their way across the runway to the embankment to get a visual and then down to the dog who appeared friendly but frightened.

North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad responded with their boat along the ICW to assist and coordinate getting the dog’s owner to the area to help get the dog safely away from the banks and back to dry land.

