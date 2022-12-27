NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Rescue crews reunited a lost and scared dog with its owner Monday night after it became trapped on the Grand Strand Airport embankment.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said just after 5:30 p.m., B-Battalion’s Squad 3 and Battalion 1 were requested for an animal rescue called in by Strand Tower at the Grand Strand Airport.

A dog became stuck down an embankment on airport property bordering the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW).

Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intracoastal Waterway (Naples Fire Rescue Dept)

Personnel made their way across the runway to the embankment to get a visual and then down to the dog who appeared friendly but frightened.

North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad responded with their boat along the ICW to assist and coordinate getting the dog’s owner to the area to help get the dog safely away from the banks and back to dry land.

