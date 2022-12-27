PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent

Madalina has been missing since late November and wasn’t reported missing by her parents until Dec. 15.
The 11-year-old from Cornelius was last seen on Nov. 23, prompting a massive search for the missing girl.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, the Cornelius Police Department and FBI provided a brief update on the continued search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

Madalina has been missing since late November and wasn’t reported missing by her parents until Dec. 15.

In a new video posted on Facebook on Dec. 27, police said hundreds of agents, analysts and employees have searched continuously for Madalina.

Police say authorities have followed 250 leads across state lines and globally. They have also gone door-to-door to 245 homes in the Victoria Bay neighborhood in Cornelius and looked at multiple businesses and through hours of surveillance video in the area. In addition, as previously reported, authorities searched through Lake Cornelius for precautionary measures.

Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather Christopher Palmiter were arrested almost two weeks for failure to report a missing child.

Cornelius PD says this is a case of her parents “clearly” not telling authorities everything they know.

“This is a serious case of a child whose parents are clearly not telling us everything they know,” said Capt. Jennifer Thompson, with Cornelius PD.

Both Diana and Palmiter maintain they don’t know what happened to Madalina in the weeks since she went missing.

During that time, Palmiter is said to have traveled to and from Michigan. His wife reported to police that she believed her husband “put her family in danger.”

Please call Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or 1-800-Call FBI with any details.

