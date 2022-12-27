PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Concord radio station sold, format switched to Contemporary Christian

98.3 FM in Concord is now playing Contemporary Christian music.
98.3 FM in Concord is now playing Contemporary Christian music.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Memories Radio on WEGO, 98.3 FM in Concord, has been sold and is operating under a new format.

Educational Media Foundation has agreed to purchase 98.3 FM from 2B Productions in Salisbury. The station will air EMF’s “Air1 Radio” Christian music network, according to Buddy Poole, the station manager for 2B Productions.

EMF owns the KLove radio format. Founded in 1982 in Santa Rosa, CA, with one radio station, EMF today owns and operates the nation’s two largest Christian music radio networks (K-LOVE and Air1) with over 1,000 broadcast signals across all 50 states, streaming audio reaching around the world, and a growing family of media ministries including podcasts, books, films, concerts, and events, according to the EMF website.

2B Productions also owns AM-1490 WSTP, 1280 AM WSAT, and Memories Radio, 103.3 FM, in Salisbury.

After featuring Christmas music exclusively for the last few weeks, Memories Radio (103.3 FM) and WSAT (1280 AM) returned to an oldies format with local news, weather, and live sports on Monday. WSTP plays a Country music format.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve.
Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Head-on crash kills 1 in Burke Co. on Christmas day
Westmill Lane Fire
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who wandered off during a hike with his father died after he...
Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve
The fire damaged a home on Dove Meadow Lane.
Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents

Latest News

File photo of powerlines
Gov. Cooper asking for report after thousands lose power at Christmas
Gov. Cooper asking for report from Duke Energy
Remains of The Place Church after Christmas Day fire.
Gastonia community rallies together after fire destroys church on Christmas Day
Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services
Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services