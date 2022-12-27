Concord radio station sold, format switched to Contemporary Christian

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Memories Radio on WEGO, 98.3 FM in Concord, has been sold and is operating under a new format.

Educational Media Foundation has agreed to purchase 98.3 FM from 2B Productions in Salisbury. The station will air EMF’s “Air1 Radio” Christian music network, according to Buddy Poole, the station manager for 2B Productions.

EMF owns the KLove radio format. Founded in 1982 in Santa Rosa, CA, with one radio station, EMF today owns and operates the nation’s two largest Christian music radio networks (K-LOVE and Air1) with over 1,000 broadcast signals across all 50 states, streaming audio reaching around the world, and a growing family of media ministries including podcasts, books, films, concerts, and events, according to the EMF website.

2B Productions also owns AM-1490 WSTP, 1280 AM WSAT, and Memories Radio, 103.3 FM, in Salisbury.

After featuring Christmas music exclusively for the last few weeks, Memories Radio (103.3 FM) and WSAT (1280 AM) returned to an oldies format with local news, weather, and live sports on Monday. WSTP plays a Country music format.

