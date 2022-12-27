Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days without running water, dozens of people in one Charlotte apartment complex have no way to bathe or handle other hygiene needs because of a water outage.

Some families in this apartment complex are at their breaking point after going upwards of three days without water in their apartments.

It’s an issue that started with frozen pipes because of the frigid temperatures.

“I want them to get this thing together, get it fixed or whatever they got to do, because no one should have to live this way without water,” said a woman who didn’t want to be identified.

Since this weekend, some people living in the Mezzanine at Freedom have been without running water.

Willie Neeley said, “yeah, it’s been rough man, it’s been like 2-days and going.”

Kerry Summers said, “I think that’s a little extreme that we have to wait this long to get some kind of action.”

The leasing office sent out emails on Christmas Eve and Monday that three buildings were without water, caused by frozen pipes that burst. As a precaution, the complex shut off the water to prevent more damage.

Neeley said, “I had to buy water and boil it, that kind of stuff if you want to brush your teeth, but it’s been next to impossible to take a bath, shower.”

“It’s not good, but I can do what I can do by bottled water, boiling the water to keep myself clean, to keep the house clean, that’s all I can do,” said a woman who didn’t want to be identified.

DreamKey Partners, the nonprofit over The Mezzanine at Freedom tells WBTV a special plumber was called but they didn’t come until Tuesday.

The leasing office placed bins in the hallway with water so people could use them for bathroom needs.

Summers said, “I have wounds that I have to clean daily, I have to clean them physically and dress them, so that’s been the hardest part for me.”

Neeley added, “I have places to go I can’t really go anywhere right now, I like to have my hygiene right before I do something like that you know.”

DreamKey Partners tell WBTV water has been restored to one building late Tuesday afternoon and the others should come back online Tuesday evening.

The plumbers found the issues were not extensive as originally thought, but the owners of this complex will see if there’s a larger fix to the buildings to prevent this from happening again.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.