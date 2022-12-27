PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
2 juveniles arrested after leading CMPD officers on chase in west Charlotte

Both juveniles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were arrested after leading Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers on a car chase Tuesday afternoon.

Police say during an attempt to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Beatties Ford Road and Brookshire Boulevard, the suspect vehicle refused to stop.

Officers disengaged and their helicopter monitored from overhead.

The suspect vehicle crashed and engaged in a foot chase with the occupants, leading to the arrests of two juveniles.

This is the second car chase in west Charlotte that took place on Tuesday.

Also Read: Car chase ends with one person dead in west Charlotte

