Warming trend throughout week before First Alert on New Year’s Eve

We'll have unseasonably warm weather by the end of the week.
By Mark Johnson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Monday! Hope you all had a Merry Christmas.

Overnight – Cloudy with a brief snow flurry possible mainly in the mountains, but we cannot rule out one in the Charlotte area between Midnight and 5 AM. Lows in the middle 20s.  (This should not be anything major and most will not see anything.)

Tuesday – Becoming mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 40s.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny with highs near 50.

Looking Ahead, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday - New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve forecast future
New Year's Eve forecast future(WBTV)

Weather Synopsis

Overnight a fast-moving disturbance will bring the chance of a few light snow showers to the mountains and even a flurry is possible for the Charlotte area between midnight and 5 AM.  This system moves out and a high pressure system builds in for the middle of the week. This will give us sunshine and a warming trend heading into the new year. 

Highs will gradually climb each day, reaching near 60 by Friday and Saturday, New Year’s Eve.  New Year’s Day, highs will climb into the middle 60s and then drop back into the lower 60s by Monday. 

A front will bring us a chance for showers starting Friday night and into Saturday. 

A few areas may even have a rumble or two of thunder on Saturday afternoon with a passing shower. 

Rain is likely New Year’s Eve during the evening with lows in the lower 50s Saturday night. Because it is New Year’s Eve, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday due to the threat of rain and New Year’s Eve events/plans.  Sunday and Monday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower.

Mark Johnson

WBTV Freelance Meteorologist

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

