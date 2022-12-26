PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Post-Christmas warming trend brings balance into the new week

More cold and dry conditions can be expected into Monday.
If you are looking for the gift of warmth you will not have to wait much longer. We will go from the extreme cold on this Christmas Day to unseasonably warm
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More cold and dry conditions can be expected into Monday. After Monday, we will be in for a warming trend for the balance of the week with temperatures in the 60s by Friday.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer.

We will wrap up this holiday weekend with another night of temperatures in the teens under mostly clear skies. Monday will start out with some sunshine but end partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds on Thursday with highs near 60 degrees.

Monday futurecast
Monday futurecast(WBTV)

Our next cold front will begin to move east Friday into New Year’s Eve bringing chances for rain. Highs on Friday and next Saturday will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Next Sunday there will be a chance for some scattered showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Happy Holidays!

Elissia Wilson

