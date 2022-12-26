Head-on crash kills 1 in Burke Co. on Christmas day

VALDESE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is seriously hurt following a Burke Co. wreck on Christmas day.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they were called around 4:30 p.m. to Highway 70 near Rhodhiss Road.

An investigation revealed a Chevrolet Colorado was headed west on 70 when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound Volvo head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 71-year-old William Gordon Bailey, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Volvo was seriously injured and taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, according to investigators.

No charges are expected.

