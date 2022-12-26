Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says.

According to officials, a fire at Providence Place Church at 4007 York Highway began at 3:04 p.m. on Christmas and as of 6:30 p.m., firefighters are still working to control it. The cold weather has complicated controlling the fire.

Video from viewers sent to WBTV shows large bellows of smoke coming from the church. The fire department says the building is not yet a total loss but it is very heavily damaged.

Nobody was inside the church when the fire took place and there have been no reported injuries. However, church services did take place earlier in the day.

Highway 321 is closed in both directions and the detour is Old York Road.

