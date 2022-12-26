PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services

Nobody was inside the church when the fire took place and there have been no reported injuries.
Providence Place Church
Providence Place Church(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire that took place at a Gastonia church just hours after Christmas morning services, the Gastonia Fire Department says.

According to officials, a fire at Providence Place Church at 4007 York Highway began at 3:04 p.m. on Christmas and as of 6:30 p.m., firefighters are still working to control it. The cold weather has complicated controlling the fire.

Place Church Fire
Place Church Fire(Michael Rodriguez)

Video from viewers sent to WBTV shows large bellows of smoke coming from the church. The fire department says the building is not yet a total loss but it is very heavily damaged.

Nobody was inside the church when the fire took place and there have been no reported injuries. However, church services did take place earlier in the day.

Highway 321 is closed in both directions and the detour is Old York Road.

Also Read: South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lines
Duke Energy restores power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Firefighter David Campbell (left)
‘Our hearts break”: Rock Hill firefighter killed after tree collision in York County
Marriott Hotel Homicide
Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody
Several popular Charlotte-area holiday events have closed on Friday due to inclement weather.
Charlotte-area holiday events announce closures due to inclement weather

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Post-Christmas warming trend brings balance into the new week
Project Bolt gives back to the Charlotte community for Christmas.
Project Bolt gives back to community
Beard Road homicide
CMPD investigating Christmas morning homicide in northeast Charlotte
Westmill Lane Fire
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire