Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation revealed an Oldsmobile driven by 26-year-old Sequoia Chamon Cotton was headed north on Garden Valley Road. The car crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, hit the bridge railing, overturned, and became submerged in the South Yadkin River, troopers said.

Investigators believe the crash happened Thursday and wasn’t discovered until Christmas Eve.

Cotton died from her injuries at the scene.

According to officials, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. Investigators believe excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

