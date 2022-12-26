PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve

Deputies believe the crash happened two days prior.
A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve.
A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve.(mgn)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation revealed an Oldsmobile driven by 26-year-old Sequoia Chamon Cotton was headed north on Garden Valley Road. The car crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left, hit the bridge railing, overturned, and became submerged in the South Yadkin River, troopers said.

Investigators believe the crash happened Thursday and wasn’t discovered until Christmas Eve.

Cotton died from her injuries at the scene.

According to officials, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. Investigators believe excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westmill Lane Fire
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire
Power lines
Duke Energy restores power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures
Providence Place Church
Gastonia church heavily damaged by fire hours after Christmas services
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Beard Road homicide
CMPD investigating Christmas morning homicide in northeast Charlotte

Latest News

One person is dead and another is seriously hurt following a Burke Co. wreck on Christmas day.
Head-on crash kills 1 in Burke Co. on Christmas day
The flooding was discovered late Sunday afternoon by a Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Deputy...
Harrisburg Library branch closing temporarily due to water damage
The fire damaged a home on Dove Meadow Lane.
Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents
Duke requests delaying unnecessary energy usage