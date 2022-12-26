Downtown Salisbury: New leased spaces in two parking lots fill up in less than ten minutes

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The launching of a new pilot program for parking in downtown Salisbury resulted in two of the three available parking lots leasing out all spaces within eight minutes, according to Downtown Salisbury.

‘The West Fisher Street Lot (Former Wells Fargo) and Central City Lot leased out in less than 8 minutes,” Downtown Salisbury posted in a newsletter to downtown merchants.

Everyone who applied has been notified as to whether or not they successfully received space, the notice said. There is still room in the City Office Building Lot, should anyone be interested.

Anyone interested in any of the remaining spaces can visit this link.

“We have a parking need in our downtown, predominately for our visitors and customers,” said Sada Troutman, Downtown Development Director for the City of Salisbury. “We wanted to offer a new option downtown that we haven’t had yet. We’re just going to be releasing specific parking spots for people to lease on an annual basis.”

There were a total 30 spots available through this pilot program, costing $35 a month, or $420 a year.

Proof of downtown residency, property ownership or employment is required to lease one of the parking spaces. The permit will not be parking space-specific but will be parking lot-specific.

