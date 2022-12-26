PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Christmas Day house fire displaces three Rowan Co. residents

Red Cross has helped a total of 10 displaced residents from three fires in last week
The fire damaged a home on Dove Meadow Lane.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were displaced due to a house fire in Rowan County on Christmas Day.

The fire was reported on Sunday morning just after 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Dove Meadow Drive near Majolica Road.

Fire officials said that damage was extensive at the home. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the three displaced residents.

On Wednesday three people were displaced due to a house fire on Bull Dog Lane, and on Friday, four people were displaced following a fire at home on Karriker Road.

