Arctic air relief: Warming trend on its way across the area

Monday will see another frigid start before temps warm up.
Today's high temperatures(First Alert Weather)
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The arctic airmass stays with us today with a warming trend ahead for the end of the week.

  • Today: Increasing clouds, cold and dry
  • Through the Week: Warming trend
  • First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rain risk

After a frigid start this morning, temperatures will stay chilly for the afternoon with increasing clouds. High temperatures for today will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows near 25 degrees.

Sunny and dry for Tuesday with high temperatures in the middle 40s. Overnight lows will once again dip down into the middle 20s.

Warmer for Wednesday with afternoon highs in the lower 50s with even warmer temperatures for Thursday.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures unseasonably warm in the lower 60s with a few showers possible.

First Alert Weather Day this New Year's Eve(First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will increase starting Saturday morning through the afternoon. While it’s not looking as wet for the nighttime hours, there will be a rain risk through Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

