Arctic air relief: Warming trend on its way across the area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The arctic airmass stays with us today with a warming trend ahead for the end of the week.

Today: Increasing clouds, cold and dry

Through the Week: Warming trend

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rain risk

After a frigid start this morning, temperatures will stay chilly for the afternoon with increasing clouds. High temperatures for today will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows near 25 degrees.

Another bitterly cold start with temps currently down in the teens!



Today will be the coldest day out of the next 7 days with a nice warmup on the way...more details on @WBTV_News this morning. pic.twitter.com/XTZkxE72Fa — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) December 26, 2022

Sunny and dry for Tuesday with high temperatures in the middle 40s. Overnight lows will once again dip down into the middle 20s.

Warmer for Wednesday with afternoon highs in the lower 50s with even warmer temperatures for Thursday.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures unseasonably warm in the lower 60s with a few showers possible.

First Alert Weather Day this New Year's Eve (First Alert Weather)

Rain chances will increase starting Saturday morning through the afternoon. While it’s not looking as wet for the nighttime hours, there will be a rain risk through Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.