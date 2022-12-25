South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was burned down during a Christmas morning fire in south Charlotte.

The fire took place at a home on Westmill Lane around 1 a.m. and heavy fire was originally showing from the garage, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Westmill Lane Fire (WBTV)

Firefighters told WBTV that one person was injured but Medic says nobody was transported.

Some neighbors received damage to their homes as well.

More information will be provided when available.

