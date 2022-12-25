PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Merry Christmas! Don’t worry, temps begin to get unseasonably warm this week

Tonight, stay clear and cold with lows in the teens.
If you are looking for the gift of warmth you will not have to wait much longer. We will go from the extreme cold on this Christmas Day to unseasonably warm
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are looking for the gift of warmth you will not have to wait much longer. We will go from the extreme cold on this Christmas Day to unseasonably warm by the middle of the week. With this warming trend we will also stay dry with no chance for rain until Friday.

 First Alert Weather Day Today: Plenty of sunshine, cold afternoon

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, chilly

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm up next week with the dry conditions and sunshine that we get each day but until then the arctic air be with us through Monday. Today will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs ranging from the mid-20s in the mountains to upper 30s in Charlotte. Tonight, stay clear and cold with lows in the teens.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

We will finally start our warming trend on Monday. Most of Monday looks sunny but there will be a disturbance passing to our north by the afternoon that will bring some cloud cover into our area. Monday’s highs will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds on Thursday with highs near 60 degrees. Our next cold front will begin to move east Friday into New Year’s Eve bringing chances for rain. Highs on Friday and next Saturday will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Happy Holidays!

Elissia Wilson

