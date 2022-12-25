CMPD investigating death in northeast Charlotte on Christmas morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation on Christmas morning.

Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road near the University area in northeast Charlotte where a man was found with life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Details are limited at this time but will be provided when available.

