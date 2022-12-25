PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD investigating Christmas morning homicide in northeast Charlotte

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place on Christmas morning.

Police say officers responded to a medic call in the 2900 block of Beard Road near the University area in northeast Charlotte where a man was found with life-threatening injuries around 8 a.m. He had appeared to suffer head trauma, police told WBTV.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Details are limited at this time but will be provided when available.

Download the WBTV News App for the latest details.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lines
Duke Energy restores power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Firefighter David Campbell (left)
‘Our hearts break”: Rock Hill firefighter killed after tree collision in York County
Marriott Hotel Homicide
Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody
Several popular Charlotte-area holiday events have closed on Friday due to inclement weather.
Charlotte-area holiday events announce closures due to inclement weather

Latest News

Westmill Lane Fire
South Charlotte home destroyed in early Christmas morning fire
Coldest home game in Panthers franchise history
Coldest home game in Panthers franchise history
Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody
Duke Energy restores power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures
Duke Energy restores power after temporary outages due to frigid temperatures